Policeman hit by car in Gulshan dies

A policeman, who was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car at a police check-post on 4 July, died at a Dhaka hospital Sunday, UNB reports.

Critically injured assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Md Liton, 40, was undergoing treatment at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital where he breathed his last at around 11:45am, assistant commissioner Rafiqul Islam of the police’s Gulshan zone said.