Accident

Policeman hit by car in Gulshan dies

Prothom Alo English Desk

A policeman, who was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car at a police check-post on 4 July, died at a Dhaka hospital Sunday, UNB reports.

Critically injured assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Md Liton, 40, was undergoing treatment at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital where he breathed his last at around 11:45am, assistant commissioner Rafiqul Islam of the police’s Gulshan zone said.

The incident happened around 1:50am on 4 July when Liton was on duty at a check-post near the Police Plaza shopping mall in Gulshan.

“As Liton signalled a car to stop, the driver did not listen. He sped up, hit and dragged the policeman for about 1 kilometre. With critical injuries, the ASI was rushed to hospital,” Rafiqul Islam said.

“Later police and locals managed to seize the car. The law enforcers rounded up the driver Touhidul Islam and owner Masud Gazi of the car. Also, liquor bottles were found in the car,” he added.

A case was filed with the Gulshan police station in connection with the incident.

“The driver Touhidul confessed before a Dhaka court that Masud worked as a liquor supplier. They were taking liquor from a Gulshan warehouse to Fuang Club when Liton asked them to stop. Both Touhid and Masud are in jail now,” Rafiqul said.

