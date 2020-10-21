Policeman killed by covered van in city

A member of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) was killed as a covered van ran over him in Jatrabari area of the capital on Tuesday night.
Officer-in-charge of Jatrabari police station Mazharul Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The deceased Babul Sheikh, 50, was a sub-inspector (SI) of DMP Kotwali zone.
Hailing from Pabna, Babul lived in Shanir Akhra with his family.
According to police and hospital authorities, Babul was returning home from office. A covered van ran over him in Jatrabari area.
He was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). The physicians there pronounced him dead at around 10:45pm.
Police said they detained the driver of the van and seized the vehicle.
Babul’s body was kept in DMCH morgue, said the OC of Jatrabari police station.