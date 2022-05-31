Policeman killed in city road accident

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police camp in-charge Mohammad Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter to the news agency.
Deceased Shahidul was working under Police Branch-1 of Home Ministry. He was a constable of Gazipur Highway Police.
“The accident took place at around 12.30am,” Subir Kumar Karmakar, Sub-Inspector (SI) of DMP’s Ramna Police Station told BSS.
“A covered van hit the motorcycle of Shahidul, leaving him critically injured, he was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead,” he said.