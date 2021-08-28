Probe body formed over Brahmanbaria boat capsize

A three-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the boat capsize in Laishka Beel in Brahmanbaria.

Deputy commissioner Hayat Ud-Daula Khan told BSS that additional district magistrate Md Ruhul Amin will lead the three member probe committee that has been asked to submit its report within 10 days.

The deputy commissioner said that the families of the victims would be given Taka 20,000 each.