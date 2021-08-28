Probe body formed over Brahmanbaria boat capsize

Brahmanbaria superintendent of police Anisur Rahman told BSS that a total of 21 bodies, mostly women and children, have been recovered so far after a passenger trawler capsized following a head-on collision with another sand loaded trawler in Laishka Beel here on Friday evening. The number of casualties may rise as the trawler was carrying over 100 passengers.
The rescue operations are underway, he added.
Of the total 21 victims, identities of 18 have been known.
They deceased were identified as - Takwa, 8, Mamun Bhuiyan, 20, Monju Begum, 60, Farida Begum, 40, Munni, 6, Minara Begum, 30, Anjana Bishwas, 30, Tridiba Bishwas, 3, Rawshan Ara, Mahida Akhter, 5, Sirajul Islam, 58, Momena Begum, 55, Kajla Begum, Tasfia Mim, 12, Tanvir, 8, Sajim, 7, Sharmeen, 18, and Jhrona Begum, 55.
The recovered bodies were sent to 250-bed Brahmanbaria general hospital. From there the bodies were handed over to the relatives.
Additional deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria district administration Ruhul Amin, additional superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mozammel Hossain, additional superintendent of police (Headquarters) Abu Saeed, and executive magistrate of the district administration Prashant Kumar Vaidya were present at the time of handover of the bodies.