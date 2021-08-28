Accident

Probe body formed over Brahmanbaria boat capsize

BSS
Brahmanbaria
Onlookers gather as others conduct rescue operations for the victims of the boat capsized in Brahmanbaria on 27 August 2021
Onlookers gather as others conduct rescue operations for the victims of the boat capsized in Brahmanbaria on 27 August 2021AFP

A three-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the boat capsize in Laishka Beel in Brahmanbaria.

Deputy commissioner Hayat Ud-Daula Khan told BSS that additional district magistrate Md Ruhul Amin will lead the three member probe committee that has been asked to submit its report within 10 days.

The deputy commissioner said that the families of the victims would be given Taka 20,000 each.

Brahmanbaria superintendent of police Anisur Rahman told BSS that a total of 21 bodies, mostly women and children, have been recovered so far after a passenger trawler capsized following a head-on collision with another sand loaded trawler in Laishka Beel here on Friday evening. The number of casualties may rise as the trawler was carrying over 100 passengers.

The rescue operations are underway, he added.

Of the total 21 victims, identities of 18 have been known.

They deceased were identified as - Takwa, 8, Mamun Bhuiyan, 20, Monju Begum, 60, Farida Begum, 40, Munni, 6, Minara Begum, 30, Anjana Bishwas, 30, Tridiba Bishwas, 3, Rawshan Ara, Mahida Akhter, 5, Sirajul Islam, 58, Momena Begum, 55, Kajla Begum, Tasfia Mim, 12, Tanvir, 8, Sajim, 7, Sharmeen, 18, and Jhrona Begum, 55.

The recovered bodies were sent to 250-bed Brahmanbaria general hospital. From there the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

Additional deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria district administration Ruhul Amin, additional superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mozammel Hossain, additional superintendent of police (Headquarters) Abu Saeed, and executive magistrate of the district administration Prashant Kumar Vaidya were present at the time of handover of the bodies.

