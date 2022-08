The accident occurred around 12:00am when the Pabna-bound truck hit the motorcycle coming from opposite direction on the highway in Hemayetpur union, leaving one dead on the spot, said Nuruzzaman, sub-inspector (SI) of Hemayetpur police outpost.

Another injured was rushed to Pabna General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The bodies were kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, the SI added.