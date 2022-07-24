Couple among three killed in Cumilla road accident

Three people including a couple were killed as a private car carrying them crashed into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Illiotganj area of the district on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Gias Uddin Mahmud Farazi, an employee of Feni land office, his wife Jahanara Begum and Jahanara’s sister Salma Akter.

Premdhan Majumdar, officer-in-charge of Illiotganj highway police camp, said the accident occurred around 7.00am when the private car driven by Gias Uddin hit a roadside tree and fell into a roadside ditch amid a heavy downpour, leaving all of the three dead on the spot.