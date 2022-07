A worker died after a paddy-laden truck he was traveling in flipped over and trampled him on Chandipur Bridge in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram in the small hours of Friday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, 50, a resident of Daknirpat village under the upazila.

Amzad Hossain, an eyewitness, said the accident occurred when the driver of the truck coming from Nageshwari lost control of the vehicle on Kurigram-Nageshwari road around 12.30am.