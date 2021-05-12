RAB member, another killed in Gazipur road accident

Two people, including a member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-4), were killed when a microbus hit a stationary RAB vehicle on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur on Wednesday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Khairul Islam, a member of RAB-4 and motor mechanic Liton Mia, said RAB SI Md Rakib. Other four injured are RAB’s senior warrant officer Md Shariful Islam, soldier Atiq, corporal Pradeep Kumar and motor mechanic Rifat.
They have been airlifted to Dhaka CMH from Sreepur Hospital in Gazipur in a special helicopter, said Maona Highway police camp in-charge Kamar Hossain.
SI Rakib said a microbus of RAB-4 went to Bhabanipur area of Gazipur sadar upazila and suddenly it stopped running due to mechanical fault on the way from Dhaka to Sreepur. Later, local mechanics Rifat and Liton were called to repair it.
All of a sudden, another speedy microbus hit the RAB-4 stationary van from behind, leaving four RAB members and two mechanics were seriously injured.
Later, they were taken to Al Hera Medical Center in Sreepur upazila for treatment where the duty physician declared Khairul Islam dead.