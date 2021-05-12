RAB member, another killed in Gazipur road accident

Two people, including a member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-4), were killed when a microbus hit a stationary RAB vehicle on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Khairul Islam, a member of RAB-4 and motor mechanic Liton Mia, said RAB SI Md Rakib. Other four injured are RAB’s senior warrant officer Md Shariful Islam, soldier Atiq, corporal Pradeep Kumar and motor mechanic Rifat.

They have been airlifted to Dhaka CMH from Sreepur Hospital in Gazipur in a special helicopter, said Maona Highway police camp in-charge Kamar Hossain.