Railway link with Sylhet snaps after oil tanker train derailed

Staff Correspondent
Brahmanbaria
An oil tanker train derailed at Bijoynagar upazila. The picture was taken from Mokundapur area of the upazila on Tuesday. Prothom Alo

Railway communication between Dhaka and Sylhet, and Sylhet and Chattogram remained suspended till 3:00pm on Tuesday after an oil tanker train derailed at Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The compartment derailed at Mukundapur area of the upazila at around 11:00am on Tuesday.

Mukundapur railway station master Saiful Islam said the railway sleepers had broken. Railway communication on this route would be normal after setting up the sleepers. The sleepers could not be set up till 3:00pm.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Akhaura railway police station officer-in-charge Mazharul Karim said a Sylhet-bound oil tanker train from Chattogram crossed Azampur railway station in Akhaura upazila at around 10:30am.

A compartment of the train derailed when it reached Mukundapur area of Bijoynagar upazilla resulting in suspension of railway communications between Dhaka and Sylhet, and Sylhet and Chattogram, he added.

Mazharul Karim said a rescue train from Akhaura railway junction reached the spot and is making an effort to retrieve the compartment of oil tanker train.

