Railway link with Sylhet snaps after oil tanker train derailed

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Akhaura railway police station officer-in-charge Mazharul Karim said a Sylhet-bound oil tanker train from Chattogram crossed Azampur railway station in Akhaura upazila at around 10:30am.
A compartment of the train derailed when it reached Mukundapur area of Bijoynagar upazilla resulting in suspension of railway communications between Dhaka and Sylhet, and Sylhet and Chattogram, he added.
Mazharul Karim said a rescue train from Akhaura railway junction reached the spot and is making an effort to retrieve the compartment of oil tanker train.