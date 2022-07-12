Railway link with Sylhet snaps after oil tanker train derailed

Railway communication between Dhaka and Sylhet, and Sylhet and Chattogram remained suspended till 3:00pm on Tuesday after an oil tanker train derailed at Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The compartment derailed at Mukundapur area of the upazila at around 11:00am on Tuesday.

Mukundapur railway station master Saiful Islam said the railway sleepers had broken. Railway communication on this route would be normal after setting up the sleepers. The sleepers could not be set up till 3:00pm.