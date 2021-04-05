Rajshahi road crash leaves 2 dead

Two people were killed when a truck hit a van on Rajshahi-Dhaka highway at Jewpara Borosenbagh in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi district on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Samad, 60, a farmer of Sultanpur in Natore district and Shahidul Islam, 45.

The accident occurred around 6:30 am when the Rajshahi-bound truck hit the garlic-laden van, leaving the van puller and a passenger dead on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Paba Highway Police Station Lutfur Rahman.

Police could not arrest the driver and the helper of the truck as they managed to flee the scene leaving behind the truck at the scene.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to local hospital.