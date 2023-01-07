Accident

Road accidents kill 2 in Sirajganj

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Sirajganj's sadar and Raiganj upazilas on Friday night and Saturday morning, reports UNB.

In Sadar upazila, an engineer of the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge project was killed after being hit by a truck in Mulibari Railgate area on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Hamidur Rahman, 28, son of Chand Mandol of Kumiradanga village of Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district.

The accident occurred when the truck hit Hamidur, leaving him dead on the spot, said Md. Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar police station.

A case was filed in this regard, added the OC.

In another accident in Raiganj, a man was killed and four others suffered injuries after a bus rammed a rickshaw van on Saturday, police said.

The deceased Kanai Haldar,30, son of Shri Rampada Haldar of Kalinja Haladarpara village of Raiganj upazila of Sirajganj.

Police said the accident occurred in the morning as they were going to Sadar upazila from Kalinja of Raiganj upazila in the van along with others.

When they reached the town's court mosque area, the speeding bus hit their vehicle, killing Kanai Haladar on the spot, he added.

Among the injured, Rampada Haladar, father of the deceased Kanai Haladar was sent to Bogura in critical condition.

Three others were admitted to the Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in Sirajganj, said the OC.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment