Road accidents kill 2 in Sirajganj

Two people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Sirajganj's sadar and Raiganj upazilas on Friday night and Saturday morning, reports UNB.

In Sadar upazila, an engineer of the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge project was killed after being hit by a truck in Mulibari Railgate area on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Hamidur Rahman, 28, son of Chand Mandol of Kumiradanga village of Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district.