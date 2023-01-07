Road accidents kill 2 in Sirajganj

The accident occurred when the truck hit Hamidur, leaving him dead on the spot, said Md. Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar police station.
A case was filed in this regard, added the OC.
In another accident in Raiganj, a man was killed and four others suffered injuries after a bus rammed a rickshaw van on Saturday, police said.
The deceased Kanai Haldar,30, son of Shri Rampada Haldar of Kalinja Haladarpara village of Raiganj upazila of Sirajganj.
Police said the accident occurred in the morning as they were going to Sadar upazila from Kalinja of Raiganj upazila in the van along with others.
When they reached the town's court mosque area, the speeding bus hit their vehicle, killing Kanai Haladar on the spot, he added.
Among the injured, Rampada Haladar, father of the deceased Kanai Haladar was sent to Bogura in critical condition.
Three others were admitted to the Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in Sirajganj, said the OC.