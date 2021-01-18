Road accident kills couple in city

The couple, Akash Iqbal and Maya Hazarika, was on the way to their respective workplaces while a bus of Azmeri Paribahan hit their motorbike near the under construction terminal of the airport.

Akash worked at Padma bridge project and Maya at Hotel Lake Castle.

The couple died on spot.

Police said the bus has been brought to the local police station and bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.