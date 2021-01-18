Road accident kills couple in city

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A couple was killed in a road accident near Padma Oil gate on Airport Road in Dhaka on Monday morning.

Sub inspector of Airport police station Moshiul Alam said the accident took place at around 7:15am.

The couple, Akash Iqbal and Maya Hazarika, was on the way to their respective workplaces while a bus of Azmeri Paribahan hit their motorbike near the under construction terminal of the airport.

Akash worked at Padma bridge project and Maya at Hotel Lake Castle.

The couple died on spot.

Police said the bus has been brought to the local police station and bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

