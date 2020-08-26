Road accident kills one

A man was killed in a road accident in Chakbohoram area on the Chapainawabganj-Sonamasjid highway in the district on Tuesday night, BSS reports.

The deceased was identified as Md Babu, 25, son of late Yasin Ali of Krisnachanfrapur Chakkirti village under Shibganj upazila in the district.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Thana Md Mozaffar Hossain said, the accident occurred when a Chapainawabganj-bound truck collided head on with a battery-run autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction around 10.45 pm, leaving the driver of the autorickshaw on the spot.

Police detained the truck but its driver managed to flee away.