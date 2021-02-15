Road accident kills one in Narail

A man was killed in a road accident in Kathadura area in Naragati thana of Kalia upazila of Narail on Monday, BSS reports.

The deceased was identified as Md. Iqbal Molla, 40, son of one Sahabuddin Molla, from Chanderchar village in Kalia Upazila in the district.

Police and witnesses said the driver of a human hauler, locally called Nosimon, was crushed and seriously injured when the Nosimon overturned on Monday around 10:00am.

Locals rescued him and took him to Lohagora Upazila Health Complex where the physician declared him dead.

Naragati thana officer-in-charge Roksana Khanom said a general diary was filed in this connection.