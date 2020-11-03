Road accident kills two in Sirajganj

Two persons were killed in a road accident at Khalkula under Tarash upazila of Sirajganj on Monday morning, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Jamiul Hossen, 43, son of Lal Chad of Motihar village of Bhaga upazila under Rajshahi district and Aiyub Ali, 28, son of Yousuf Ali from Char Mohiuddin village of Charjabbar upazila under Noakhali.