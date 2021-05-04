Road accident kills two workers in Noakhali

Two workers were killed as a pickup hit a rickshaw van on Begumganj-Chowmuhani road near Eklashpur Bazar area in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali on Monday night, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Mamun Akash, 17, resident of Katawalago village in Eklashpur union of the upazila and Nur Nabi, 16, from the same area.