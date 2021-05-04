Road accident kills two workers in Noakhali

Two workers were killed as a pickup hit a rickshaw van on Begumganj-Chowmuhani road near Eklashpur Bazar area in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali on Monday night, reports BSS.
The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Mamun Akash, 17, resident of Katawalago village in Eklashpur union of the upazila and Nur Nabi, 16, from the same area.
Locals said the accident occurred in the area when four workers were picking up sand in a rickshaw van. At one stage, a speedy pickup from the opposite direction hit the rickshaw van, leaving injured the duo seriously.
The injured were taken to hospitals. One of the injured died at Noakhali Sadar Hospital. Another died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Begumganj Model police station Muhammad Kamruzzaman Sikder confirmed the incident.