Road accidents kill 37,170 in 5 years: Report

Besides, 7,397 people were killed and 16,193 injured in 4,979 accidents in 2,017 while 7,221 people were killed and 1,5466 were injured in 5514 accidents in 2018; and 7,855 people were killed and 13,330 injured in 5,516 accidents in 2019, the BJKS report said.



However, the association claimed that many reports of road accidents are not published in newspapers.



These figures show that the number of casualties in road accidents in Bangladesh is increasing due to reckless driving and dangerous overtaking, according to the report.



BJKS says that the desired development of roads is not yet visible even after the enactment of the Road Transport Act-2018.



