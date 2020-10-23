Road accidents kill three in Gopalganj

Three people were killed and three others injured in three separate road accidents in Gopalganj, reports BSS.
The deceased were identified as Shahin Mollah, 30, hailed from Faridpur district, Tasfia Khanom, 3, a resident of Gopinathpur area in Sadar upazila and Khushi Begum, 50.
Police said Shahin Mollah, who was the driver of a private car, was killed at Kashiani Upazila Health Complex while undergoing treatment after facing a fatal road accident.
“The accident occurred when Shahin’s car hit a roadside tree in Kashiana on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 7:00am as he lost control over the steering,” the sources said, adding that two injured passengers of the private car were admitted to Gopalganj General Hospital.
Besides, Tasfia was killed as a pickup van drove into their roadside house in Gopinathpur area under Sadar upazila this noon. Her six-year-old brother was injured in the incident who was taken to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital later.
However, Khushi Begum was killed when a microbus hit her at the College Mour in Muksudpur upazila last night. She was an inhabitant in Muksudpur upazila, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Muksudpur police station Abu Bakor Mia.