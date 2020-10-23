Road accidents kill three in Gopalganj

Three people were killed and three others injured in three separate road accidents in Gopalganj, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Shahin Mollah, 30, hailed from Faridpur district, Tasfia Khanom, 3, a resident of Gopinathpur area in Sadar upazila and Khushi Begum, 50.

Police said Shahin Mollah, who was the driver of a private car, was killed at Kashiani Upazila Health Complex while undergoing treatment after facing a fatal road accident.