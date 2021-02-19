Road crash claims lives of 3 Bangladeshi students in Canada

Three Bangladeshi students were killed on Thursday in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Winnipeg city of Canada. The Manitoba Islamic Association has confirmed the news saying they studied at the University of Manitoba, reports CBC news.

First vice chair of Manitoba Islamic Association Tasneem Vali said, “The killing of three students by a road mishap is devastating news for this community. All three were from Bangladesh.”

Canadian police said the collision took place on Thursday on Highway 7, which is about 10km south of the city of Arborg, just before 6:30am local time. There were three Bangladeshi students in one of the cars and killed on the spot.