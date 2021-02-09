Road crash kills 1 in Natore

A driver of Ruppur Neuclear Power plant was killed and a Russian officer of the project was injured as a truck hit a microbus on Natore-Pabna highway at Gunaihati in Natore’s Baraigram upazila on Tuesday, reports UNB.



The deceased was identified as Touhidul Islam Sagar, driver of the microbus.



Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Banpara highway police station, said a microbus carrying Russian officer Shergai Garzina of Ruppur Nuclear Power plant was heading towards Dhaka in the morning.



When the microbus reached Gunaihati area, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the microbus, leaving the driver and the Russian officer of the power plant injured.



The injured were taken to Boraigram upazila health complex where physicians declared Touhidul dead.



On information, police and a team of firefighting unit went to the spot.