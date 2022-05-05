Road crash kills five in Rangpur

Confirming the accident, Mahbub Morshed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Taraganj highway police, said, "A Taraganj-bound microbus collided with the three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, leaving three of its passengers dead on the spot and two others injured."
Two of the injured succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital, he added.
Road accidents in Bangladesh
As many as 6,284 people, including 927 women and 734 children, were killed in 5,371 reported road accidents across the country in 2021.
Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an organisation that campaigns for safe roads, on Saturday revealed a new report on 2021 accidents on Bangladesh's perilous roads.
According to the report, 7,468 people suffered injuries in road accidents last year.
Besides, 166 died in road accidents in March this year in Bangladesh, according to a report by Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (BHRC).