Road crash kills five in Rangpur

Five people were killed when a microbus crashed into a three-wheeler on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in the district on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Amzad Hossain, 50, Sirajul Islam, 37, of Taraganj upazila, Ambia Begum, 60, Jahangir Alam, 45 and Nazma Begum, 35. All of them were from the Gangachhara upazila of the district.

The accident occurred around 7.00pm near Sanetala Bazar in Sadar upazila of Rangpur district.