Road crash kills three

Three people were killed as a bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Nishkanda Bridge area of Nababganj in Keraniganj, Dhaka on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sub-inspector Md Mohidul Islam of Nababganj police station said a Dhaka-bound bus hit an auto-rickshaw killing two on the spot and wounding another seriously.