Road crash kills three

Three people were killed as a bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Nishkanda Bridge area of Nababganj in Keraniganj, Dhaka on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.
Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Sub-inspector Md Mohidul Islam of Nababganj police station said a Dhaka-bound bus hit an auto-rickshaw killing two on the spot and wounding another seriously.
After being taken to the Upazila Health Complex, the injured woman was declared dead by physicians, he said.
Police seized the bus but its driver and his assistant fled, said the SI.