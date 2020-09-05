Road crash kills three

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road crash kills three

Three people were killed as a bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Nishkanda Bridge area of Nababganj in Keraniganj, Dhaka on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sub-inspector Md Mohidul Islam of Nababganj police station said a Dhaka-bound bus hit an auto-rickshaw killing two on the spot and wounding another seriously.

Advertisement

After being taken to the Upazila Health Complex, the injured woman was declared dead by physicians, he said.

Police seized the bus but its driver and his assistant fled, said the SI.

More News

Blast at Narayanganj mosque: Death toll jumps to 11

A burn victim in Narayanganj mosque blast is under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dhaka on 4 September 2020

Blast at Narayanganj mosque: Four die

A burn victim in Narayanganj mosque blast is under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dhaka on 4 September 2020

Blast at Narayanganj mosque: 1 dead, 40 suffer burns

A burn victim in Narayanganj mosque blast is under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dhaka on 4 September 2020

Two schoolboys killed in Chattogram road crash

Map of Chattogram