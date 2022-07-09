Road crash kills three including journalist in Cumilla

The deceased were Sharif Sarkar, 30, a fish trader, his younger brother, Tafsir Sarkar and Rasel Mia, 28, Daudkandi correspondent of local newspaper Daily Samajkantha. They were from Bekinagar village.
Rasel Mia was on way to a hospital where his wife was ready to be released after recently giving birth to a baby.
According to witnesses, they were going to Eliotganj Bazar from Bekinagar by a motorcycle. The accident took place after a Dhaka-bound truck hit a Dhaka-bound bus of Al Baraka Paribahan that led the bus driver to lose control. The bus then ran over the motorcycle, leaving the bike riders injured.
Locals took the injured to the nearby Upazila Health Complex where physician pronounced them dead.
Family of the deceased journalist said the wife of Rasel Mia gave birth to a daughter at a private hospital in Elliotganj three days ago. As Eid neared, he left for Eliotganj Bazar on Saturday to bring her wife home but he died midway.
Arif, younger brother of Rasel Mia said, “We were supposed to go to the cattle market on Saturday but I lost my brother before that.”
Sub-inspector Mostafa Kamal of Daudkandi highway police station said the bodies were handed over to the family after completing the formalities and the bus was seized and kept at the Eliotganj highway police check-post.