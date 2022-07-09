Road crash kills three including journalist in Cumilla

The deceased were Sharif Sarkar, 30, a fish trader, his younger brother, Tafsir Sarkar and Rasel Mia, 28, Daudkandi correspondent of local newspaper Daily Samajkantha. They were from Bekinagar village.

Rasel Mia was on way to a hospital where his wife was ready to be released after recently giving birth to a baby.

According to witnesses, they were going to Eliotganj Bazar from Bekinagar by a motorcycle. The accident took place after a Dhaka-bound truck hit a Dhaka-bound bus of Al Baraka Paribahan that led the bus driver to lose control. The bus then ran over the motorcycle, leaving the bike riders injured.