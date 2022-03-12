Road crash kills two in Jashore

The deceased were identified as Shaon Hossain, 21, son of Ershad Ali, and Imran Hossain, 22, son of Kashem Ali, both residents of Kismat Chakla village in the district's Manirampur upazila.
The accident occurred in Basantapur village of the upazila around 10.45pm when the three youths were returning home.
The biker suddenly lost control of the speeding two-wheeler and crashed into the tree on the roadside, leaving him and a pillion rider dead on the spot, said Sadrul Alam Shaon, assistant sub-inspector at Khodapara police outpost.
Another pillion rider, Asif Hossain, who sustained injuries in the accident, was taken to a local hospital by passersby.