Road crash kills two SSC candidates

While two students riding pillion died on the spot, the biker and a passer-by sustained injuries in the accident on the Chandpur-Cumilla regional highway around 10:00pm, said Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge of sadar police station, on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Shanta, 17, and Asif, 18, of Sadar upazila. The two sat for this year’s SSC examinations, reports UNB.
Of the injured, Sazzad, the biker, has been shifted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. "The bodies have been sent to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem," the OC said.