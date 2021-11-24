Road crash kills two SSC candidates

While two students riding pillion died on the spot, the biker and a passer-by sustained injuries in the accident on the Chandpur-Cumilla regional highway around 10:00pm, said Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge of sadar police station, on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shanta, 17, and Asif, 18, of Sadar upazila. The two sat for this year’s SSC examinations, reports UNB.