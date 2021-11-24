Accident

Road crash kills two SSC candidates

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A joyride turned tragic for three candidates of Secondary School Certificate exams on the last day of their board exams, as their bike hit a tree and fell into a roadside ditch in the Mahamaya area of Chandpur Sadar upazila on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While two students riding pillion died on the spot, the biker and a passer-by sustained injuries in the accident on the Chandpur-Cumilla regional highway around 10:00pm, said Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge of sadar police station, on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shanta, 17, and Asif, 18, of Sadar upazila. The two sat for this year’s SSC examinations, reports UNB.

Advertisement

Of the injured, Sazzad, the biker, has been shifted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. "The bodies have been sent to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem," the OC said.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement