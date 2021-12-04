Road crashes claim 413 lives in Nov: Report

Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an organisation that campaigns for safer roads, on Saturday came up with the data in a new report on accidents on Bangladesh's roads this year.

The report was prepared based on accident news carried by seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media. As per the RSF report, 407 people were killed in 346 road accidents in October last.

In November, motorcycle accidents turned out to be the deadliest one as those alone caused death of 184 people, which is 44.55 per cent of the total deaths.