Road crashes kill 3 in Dhaka

Three people were killed in road accidents in Dhaka's Khilkhet, Postagola Bridge and Jatrabari areas on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Ashik Abdullah Helal, 42, in-charge of a private security guard company, Prasenjit, 30, a toll collector, and Abdul Kader Mia, 60.
Police said Ashik was talking with a security guard near Police Housing - located at 300 feet road under Khilkhet police station - at around 5:30am.
Then a speedy drum truck appeared out of nowhere and fled the scene hitting Ashik.
Ashik - who would live in the Police Housing project area - died on the spot, said sub-inspector Md Shamimul Islam of Khilkhet police station.
Toll collector Prasenjit sustained serious injuries while chasing an oil-laden Dhaka-bound lorry from Mawa.
"The lorry driver was trying to flee without paying a toll of Tk 700. Prasenjit chased the vehicle and at one stage he climbed on it," the deceased's colleague Arman Hossain said.
"When Prasenjit asked for the toll money, he was thrown from the moving vehicle 3:30 am at the Postagola Bridge area."
A critically injured Prasenjit was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to injuries at around 4:00 am, Arman said.
DMCH police outpost in-charge inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was sent to the DMCH morgue for autopsy.
Meanwhile, another victim Abdul Kader Mia was seriously wounded when a speedy motorcycle hit him while he was crossing the Bhangapress Road in Jatrabari at around 4:00 pm.
Kader was rushed to the DMCH where he was declared dead at around 5pm.
The victim's nephew Alauddin said, "My uncle came to my house to attend my daughter's wedding, which is scheduled to take place on Friday."
"We went to Bhangapress Bazar to buy a goat in the afternoon. As we were returning on foot after buying a goat, a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit my uncle when he was crossing the road," Alauddin said.
Bachhu Mia said, "Kader's body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy. Rajan Pathan, the motorcyclist, has been interrogated at the police camp."