Road crashes kill 3 in Dhaka

Three people were killed in road accidents in Dhaka's Khilkhet, Postagola Bridge and Jatrabari areas on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ashik Abdullah Helal, 42, in-charge of a private security guard company, Prasenjit, 30, a toll collector, and Abdul Kader Mia, 60.

Police said Ashik was talking with a security guard near Police Housing - located at 300 feet road under Khilkhet police station - at around 5:30am.

Then a speedy drum truck appeared out of nowhere and fled the scene hitting Ashik.