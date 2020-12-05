Road crashes kill 439 in November alone: Report

Motorcycle accidents turned out to be the deadliest ones as those are alone responsible for the death of 141 people, which is 32.11 per cent of the total deaths.



The total number of motorcycle crashes was 128 in the last month which is 30,69 per cent of the total accidents.



According to the RSF data, at least 116 pedestrians were killed in the road accidents which account for 26.42 per cent of the total deaths.



Some 49 drivers and their assistants were also subjected to the road fatalities which is 11.16 per cent of the total deaths.



The Dhaka division witnessed the highest number of accidents with 128 deaths from 111 crashes while Sylhet experienced the lowest number of crashes and casualties with 14 deaths from 22 accidents.



