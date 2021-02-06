Road crashes killed 484 in January: RSF

At least 484 people were killed and 673 injured in 427 road accidents throughout the country in January this year, reports UNB.



The rate of accident rose 25.58 per cent and fatalities 8.76 per cent compared to the same period of last year, according to Road Safety Foundation (RSF). At least 445 lives were lost in 340 road accidents in January last year, said the RSF on Saturday.

Between 1 January and 31 January of this year, 168 people were killed in 159 motorcycle accidents - 37.23 per cent of total road accidents.

And 53 drivers and helpers were killed during the same period of this year - 10.95 per cent of total fatalities. Also, seven people died, four got injured, and six remained missing in four waterway accidents. And 14 people were killed, and six injured in 11 railway accidents during the same period.