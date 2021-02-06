Road crashes killed 484 in January: RSF

At least 484 people were killed and 673 injured in 427 road accidents throughout the country in January this year, reports UNB.
The rate of accident rose 25.58 per cent and fatalities 8.76 per cent compared to the same period of last year, according to Road Safety Foundation (RSF). At least 445 lives were lost in 340 road accidents in January last year, said the RSF on Saturday.
Between 1 January and 31 January of this year, 168 people were killed in 159 motorcycle accidents - 37.23 per cent of total road accidents.
And 53 drivers and helpers were killed during the same period of this year - 10.95 per cent of total fatalities. Also, seven people died, four got injured, and six remained missing in four waterway accidents. And 14 people were killed, and six injured in 11 railway accidents during the same period.
As many as 153 accidents - 35.83 per cent - occurred on highways, 107 - 25.05 per cent- took place on regional roads, and 11 - 2.57 per cent- on other roads.
Also, the highest number of accidents took place in Dhaka division and the lowest in Sylhet division. Unfit vehicles, reckless driving, and disregard for traffic rules were among the reasons behind the accidents.
RSF came up with the findings based on the reports of seven daily newspapers, five online portals and television channels. Also, 5,227 people died on Bangladeshi roads in 4,702 accidents in 2019, said Nirapad Sarak Chai.
The World Bank report "Delivering Road Safety in Bangladesh," published in February 2020, said: "The country needs to invest an estimated extra $7.8 billion over the next decade to halve its road crash fatalities."
"The high death rate on Bangladesh's roads is caused by a chronic lack of investment in systemic, targeted, and sustained road safety programmes," it said.
The annual road crash deaths per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average rate for high-income countries and five times that of the best-performing countries in the world, it added.
Children and the working-age population were most affected by road crash injuries in Bangladesh, the World Bank report said.