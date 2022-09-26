Panchagarh boat capsize: Toll rises to 33, still missing 58

Panchagarh additional district magistrate and the head of investigation committee Dipankar Roy confirmed this from the information centre opened at Marea Bamonhat union parishad in the upazila on Monday morning.
Earlier, Panchagarh district administration confirmed recovering 24 bodies from the spot until 11:00pm Sunday. Since then eight more bodies were recovered as of 12:00pm Monday.
The bodies were recovered from Marea Auliar Ghat, Debiganj Karatoya Bridge and Dinajpur’s Khansama Bridge areas.
The trawler carrying a large number of passengers, including women and children, sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwari Temple on the occasion of Mahalaya at around 1.30pm.
Among the bodies recovered so far, 16 are women, 11 children and six men. Eight of them died at the upazila health complex while the bodies of remaining people were recovered from the river.
Quoting local people, Boda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Soleman Ali told Prothom Alo that on the occasion of Mahalaya, over 100 people were going towards Badheshwari Temple by an engine-run boat in afternoon. The boat was shaking as it left the shore. The boatman tried to take the boat ashore but it capsized there. Several people swam ashore.
He further said local people informed the police and fire service and started a rescue operation. Fire service men also joined them.
Panchagarh deputy commissioner Zahurul Islam said Tk 100,000 will be given to the families of the deceased and Tk 20,000 will be provided for cremation.
Zahurul Islam also said they formed a five-member committee to investigate into the incident and asked to submit its report by three working days.