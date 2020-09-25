University student, schoolboy missing in Padma boat capsize

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two people including a female student of a private university university went missing after a motorised boat capsized in Padma river near Harupur area in Poba upazila in Rajshahi, reports UNB.

The missing people are Suchona, a student of America Bangladesh University in Dhaka, and a schoolboy Rimon.

Deputy assistant director Jakir Hossain of Rajshahi fire service and civil defence said the boat with 13 people on board capsized at 5:00pm, after which 11 people managed to swim ashore.

Two of them were admitted to the Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, he said.

Divers were trying to find the other two who remain missing, he added.

