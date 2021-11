The accident occurred around 5.40 pm at the Lebukhali toll point of the bridge, said Abdus Salam, officer-in-charge of the Dumki police station.

“The four victims travelling on two bikes sustained severe injuries after they fell down following the collision. Of them, two were rushed to Patuakhali Medical College and Hospital,” the OC said.

Raiyan was referred to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital but he succumbed to his injures on the way.