BGB man killed as his motorcycle collides with bus

A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was killed after a bus caught fire following a collision with his motorcycle in Sadar upazila of Jashore on Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 29, son of Habibur Rahman of Sonadanga in Khulna city. He was posted at the Chuadanga BGB camp.

The accident occurred in the Rupdia area around 3:30pm when Mehedi was returning to work after a two-day vacation spent at home.