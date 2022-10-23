Accident

BGB man killed as his motorcycle collides with bus

Prothom Alo English Desk

A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was killed after a bus caught fire following a collision with his motorcycle in Sadar upazila of Jashore on Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 29, son of Habibur Rahman of Sonadanga in Khulna city. He was posted at the Chuadanga BGB camp.

The accident occurred in the Rupdia area around 3:30pm when Mehedi was returning to work after a two-day vacation spent at home.

Police said, a motorcycle heading towards Jashore collided head-on with the Khulna-bound Hanif Paribahan.

Mehedi, riding his motorcycle, went under the bus after colliding with it.

Later, the motorcycle exploded and the bus caught fire, leaving Mehedi dead on the spot.

On information, firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control, said Azizul Haque, senior assistant officer of Jashore Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Nazmul Hasan of Narendrapur police outpost said the body has been sent to the Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

