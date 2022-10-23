BGB man killed as his motorcycle collides with bus

Police said, a motorcycle heading towards Jashore collided head-on with the Khulna-bound Hanif Paribahan.
Mehedi, riding his motorcycle, went under the bus after colliding with it.
Later, the motorcycle exploded and the bus caught fire, leaving Mehedi dead on the spot.
On information, firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control, said Azizul Haque, senior assistant officer of Jashore Fire Service and Civil Defense.
Nazmul Hasan of Narendrapur police outpost said the body has been sent to the Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.