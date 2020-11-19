Seven killed as human hauler overturns

Seven people were killed and five others injured as a rice-laden human hauler overturned in Barikbazar area of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj on Thursday morning.

Officer-in-charge of Shibganj police station, Farid Hossain, said, the victims were not identified immediately.

The injured were taken to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital.

The OC said the victims were returning home after harvesting paddy in Barendra area along with their share of the crop on the vehicle.

The accident took place at Barikbazar area when the driver lost control and the hauler overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, he added.