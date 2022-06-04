Seven killed in road accidents in three districts

The deceased are - auto-rickshaw driver Tamal, 17, passengers Zunayed Hossain, 22, Nayeem Hossain Fahim, 21, and Samad, 20.
However, the identity of another deceased could not be ascertained immediately.
The accident took place when five workers of a factory in the Hasanabad area were going to the Padma Bridge area on the auto-rickshaw, Mohammad Shah, officer-in-charge of Hasara police station, said.
In Jashore Sadar upazila, a 22-year-old truck-helper was killed after his vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Shyamnagar.
The accident occurred as the driver of the brick-laden truck lost control over steering. It overturned and pinned Munna, the helper, underneath, assistant sub-inspector Munir Hossain, in-charge of Sajiali police outpost, said.
In Dinajpur, a 32-year-old woman was killed, and her husband injured after a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle.
The deceased was identified as Shamim Akhter Panna from Kabirajpara, Dinajpur Sadar.
Abdul Jalil, sub-inspector of Pulhat police outpost, said the paddy-laden tractor-trolley crashed into the motorcycle, leaving the woman dead on the spot and her husband injured."