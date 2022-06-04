Accident

Seven killed in road accidents in three districts

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accident
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

At least seven people have been killed and two injured in three road accidents in Keraniganj, Jashore, and Dinajpur, reports news agency UNB.

The accidents took place at different times on Friday, according to police.

In Dhaka's Keraniganj, five people were killed and another injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry at Teghoria.

The deceased are - auto-rickshaw driver Tamal, 17, passengers Zunayed Hossain, 22, Nayeem Hossain Fahim, 21, and Samad, 20.

However, the identity of another deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

The accident took place when five workers of a factory in the Hasanabad area were going to the Padma Bridge area on the auto-rickshaw, Mohammad Shah, officer-in-charge of Hasara police station, said.

In Jashore Sadar upazila, a 22-year-old truck-helper was killed after his vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Shyamnagar.

The accident occurred as the driver of the brick-laden truck lost control over steering. It overturned and pinned Munna, the helper, underneath, assistant sub-inspector Munir Hossain, in-charge of Sajiali police outpost, said.

In Dinajpur, a 32-year-old woman was killed, and her husband injured after a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Akhter Panna from Kabirajpara, Dinajpur Sadar.

Abdul Jalil, sub-inspector of Pulhat police outpost, said the paddy-laden tractor-trolley crashed into the motorcycle, leaving the woman dead on the spot and her husband injured."

Read more from Accident
Post Comment