6 killed after bus hits auto-rickshaws in Habiganj

Six passengers have been killed after a BRTC bus hits two CNG-run auto-rickshaws on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj.
At least 15 people were injured in the incident at around 5:00pm on Monday.
Of the deceased, three persons have been identified. They are Samirun Begum, 28, wife of Abu Taher, a resident of Muraura village of Nabiganj upazila amd their daughters -- Maria Begum, 2, and Halima Begum, 25.
Sherpur highway police officer-in-charge Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan said a Sylhet-bound BRTC bus from Dhaka hit two CNG-run auto-rickshaws from the back on the highway in Sataihal area of Nabiganj. An auto-rickshaw was badly damaged while the bus skidded off the road into a roadside ditch.
He said six passengers of the two auto-rickshaws died in the incident.
The auto-rickshaws were heading toward Aushkandi bazar from Paniumda.
So far, Sherpur highway police recovered bodies of the six passengers till 6:00pm.
The deceased include two women and a child. The number of toll may increase, the OC feared.