6 killed after bus hits auto-rickshaws in Habiganj

Six passengers have been killed after a BRTC bus hits two CNG-run auto-rickshaws on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj.

At least 15 people were injured in the incident at around 5:00pm on Monday.

Of the deceased, three persons have been identified. They are Samirun Begum, 28, wife of Abu Taher, a resident of Muraura village of Nabiganj upazila amd their daughters -- Maria Begum, 2, and Halima Begum, 25.