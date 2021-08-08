Six killed after pick-up van skids off road in Natore
Natore
Six people were killed and at least 15 wounded as a Dhaka-bound pick-up van carrying 25 passengers skidded off the road and fell on the crops land at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore on Sunday.
The victims could not be identified immediately while the injured have been admitted to Gurudaspur health complex for treatment.
Bonpara highway police station officer-in-charge Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident to the Prothom Alo. Five passengers died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.