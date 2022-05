Six Rohingyas, including children, sustained burn injuries from a gas cylinder fire at Ukhia camp in Cox’s Bazar Thursday, police said.

The injured were identified as Nur Alam, his wife, their two sons and two others from a nearby home.

They are being treated at Kutupalong MSF Hospital, said Naimul Haque, commander of Cox’s Bazar Armed Police Battalion-14 (APBn-14).