Three people were killed and one was injured in a collision involving three vehicles on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway at Kalihati in Tangail on Friday morning, reports UNB.

Witnesses said the accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound covered-van collided head-on with a truck and then a Jamalpur-bound bus crashed into them on the highway around 10:30am, leaving one dead on spot and three others injured.