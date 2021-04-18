Teen worker dies in Bagerhat bakery fire

A teen worker was burnt to death as a fire broke out in a bakery factory in Bagerhat on Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased worker was identified as Ajim Sheikh, son of Emdad Sheikh from Kondla village in Sadar upazila.

The fire broke out around 10:00pm on Saturday at Sumon Bakery Factory in the city's Kachua Potti area.

A fellow worker from the bakery, Rubel, said after having dinner Ajim went to the second floor of the factory for sleeping as others left.

Later they got to know about the fire and his death, he said.