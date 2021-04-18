Teen worker dies in Bagerhat bakery fire

A teen worker was burnt to death as a fire broke out in a bakery factory in Bagerhat on Saturday night, reports UNB.
The deceased worker was identified as Ajim Sheikh, son of Emdad Sheikh from Kondla village in Sadar upazila.
The fire broke out around 10:00pm on Saturday at Sumon Bakery Factory in the city's Kachua Potti area.
A fellow worker from the bakery, Rubel, said after having dinner Ajim went to the second floor of the factory for sleeping as others left.
Later they got to know about the fire and his death, he said.
Ajim's mother said they sent their son to work in that factory three years ago due to poverty.
Deputy-assistant director of Bagerhat fire service and civil defense Golam Sarowar said, a short circuit has caused the fire.
Additional superintendent of Bagerhat, Md Shafin Ahmed, said with the help of locals fire service staff contained the blaze after two hours of effort.
The dead body was recovered after the fire was doused and sent for an autopsy, said the superintendent of police.