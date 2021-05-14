Teenager killed after human hauler overturns in Narail

A teenager died after a human hauler in which he was travelling overturned on the Narail-Kalia highway on Friday, reports UNB.
The deceased is Obaidul Bhuiyan, 15. Three others were also injured in the incident.
The injured are Ramim, Noyon and Mayeem.
According to locals, a group of teenagers boarded on a human hauler following Eid prayers and decided to roam around to celebrate the occasion.
But accidentally, the vehicle overturned in the Narail-Kalia highway leaving Obaidul dead on the spot.
The injured were admitted at a local hospital.
Kalia police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Koni Mia confirmed the news to UNB.