Two people were killed and another was injured when a truck hit motorbike at Bhulli-Munshirhat Bazar on Thakurgaon-Panchagarh road in Sadar upazila of Thakurgaon district on Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Raju Islam, 27, son of Ismail Hossain of Debipur village and Sazzad Hossain, son of Salauddin of Nehalpara village in the upazila.