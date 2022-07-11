Three bikers killed in separate road crashes in Manikganj

Three bikers have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Manikganj district, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Amin, 45, Zubayer, 14, and Haji Mia, 26, of the district.

In Shibalay upazila, Al Amin's motorcycle crashed into a truck on Dhaka-Paturia highway in Arpara area around 11am on Monday, leaving him dead on spot, said Zakir Hossain, in-charge of Barangail Highway Police.

Pillion rider Tauhidul Islam was injured and rushed to Shibalaya Upazila Health Complex.