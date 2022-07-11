Accident

Three bikers killed in separate road crashes in Manikganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Manikganj district
Map of Manikganj district

Three bikers have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Manikganj district, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Amin, 45, Zubayer, 14, and Haji Mia, 26, of the district.

In Shibalay upazila, Al Amin's motorcycle crashed into a truck on Dhaka-Paturia highway in Arpara area around 11am on Monday, leaving him dead on spot, said Zakir Hossain, in-charge of Barangail Highway Police.

Pillion rider Tauhidul Islam was injured and rushed to Shibalaya Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the truck, however, its driver managed to flee the scene, said the official.

In Ghior upazila, a bus hit a motorcycle on Dhaka-Paturia highway near Baniajuri area this morning, leaving Zubayer dead on spot and his friend Tushar injured.

Tushar is undergoing treatment at Munnu Medical College and Hospital, said the highway police outpost in-charge Zakir Hossain.

On Sunday night, an unidentified vehicle hit Haji Mia's motorcycle on Singair-Hemayetpur road in Char Nayadingi area, leaving him dead on spot and his pillion rider injured, said the official.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Upazila Health Complex at the moment.

The bodies were sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the police official added.

