Three bikers killed in separate road crashes in Manikganj

Police seized the truck, however, its driver managed to flee the scene, said the official.
In Ghior upazila, a bus hit a motorcycle on Dhaka-Paturia highway near Baniajuri area this morning, leaving Zubayer dead on spot and his friend Tushar injured.
Tushar is undergoing treatment at Munnu Medical College and Hospital, said the highway police outpost in-charge Zakir Hossain.
On Sunday night, an unidentified vehicle hit Haji Mia's motorcycle on Singair-Hemayetpur road in Char Nayadingi area, leaving him dead on spot and his pillion rider injured, said the official.
The injured is undergoing treatment at Upazila Health Complex at the moment.
The bodies were sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the police official added.