Three die as baily bridge collapses in Rangamati

3 people including a truck driver were killed as a baily bridge collapsed in Rangamati on Tuesday morning.
Kabir Hossain, officer in charge of Rangamati’s Kotwali police station, said, the stone-laden truck heading towards Rangamati from Chattogram’s Rangunia sank in river after the bridge connecting Naniarchar and Sadar upazila collapsed.
Advertisement
Two of the deceased are Chakaria upazila’s Arafat Hossain, 45, and Sirajganj’s Zahirul Islam, 47. Identity of the other victim could not be known immediately.