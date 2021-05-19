Three killed as microbus crashed into covered van

Mirzapur Gorai Highway police sources said that deceased Shamim was working in Brahmanbaria. He was returning to work in a microbus with his family members after the Eid holidays. The accident took place when it reached Pakulya bus stand area of ​​Jamurki union in Mirzapur this morning.

A Dhaka-bound covered van broke down at the spot late on Tuesday night. The covered van stopped on the road. The microbus lost control and hit the covered van from behind. The microbus is twisted. Hasan, Emon and Shamim were killed on the spot. Shamim's wife Meem was admitted to Kumudini Hospital in Mirzapur with serious injuries.

Gorai Highway police officer-in-charge Mozaffar Hossain said this morning that the bodies are currently in police custody and will be handed over to family members upon completing legal process.

Police have seized the microbus and covered van, he added.