Three killed in Faridpur road crash

Three people including wife of Faridpur's Nagarkanda municipality mayor Nimai Chandra Sarkar and their son were killed as a bus hit a microbus carrying the mayor and his family on Wednesday night.
The accident took place on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Kalai intersection of Bhanga upazila at around 9:15pm.
Injured mayor Nimai Chandra was admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
Locals said Nimai Chandra was travelling to Bhanga with his family when their microbus was hit by a Dhaka-bound bus of GS Paribahan.
His wife Sanchita Sarkar, 45, and their neighbour Kamal, 40, died on the spot while Nimai Chandra and his son Gobinda Sarkar, 25, were injured critically.
Gobinda succumbed to his injuries as they were rushed to the upazila health complex. Mayor Nimai Chandra was later shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
Bhanga Highway police station officer-in-charge Omar Faruk confirmed this to media.