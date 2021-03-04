Three killed in Faridpur road crash

Three people including wife of Faridpur's Nagarkanda municipality mayor Nimai Chandra Sarkar and their son were killed as a bus hit a microbus carrying the mayor and his family on Wednesday night.

The accident took place on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Kalai intersection of Bhanga upazila at around 9:15pm.

Injured mayor Nimai Chandra was admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Locals said Nimai Chandra was travelling to Bhanga with his family when their microbus was hit by a Dhaka-bound bus of GS Paribahan.