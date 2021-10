Three workers were killed and four others injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Muhuriganj industrial area of the district last night, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Mosharraf Hassan, 22, Zahirul, 45, and

Saju, 18. All are the residents of Jamalpur district and they are factory

workers of Kangaroo Group in BSCIC area of the district.