Three people were killed and four others injured as a truck hit an auto-rickshaw on Thakurgaon-Panchagarh highway in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila on Thursday noon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mojibur Rahman, 50, of Shingpara village of Sadar upazila, Chanchal, 35 and Golam Mostafa, 40, of Chongaghata area of the same upazila.