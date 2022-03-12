Three members of a family killed in Savar road crash

Locals rescued the seriously injured passengers of the auto-rickshaw and took them to Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex.
Chhoton Khan was declreded dead at the health complex. Piara Begum and Nasib Khan died while they were being taken to Dhaka for better treatment.
Dhamrai police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Atiqur Rahman said, they collected the CCTV footage of the accident and the victims’ family is preparing to file a case.
“We hope it will be possible to arrest the private car driver and seize the vehicle,” he said.