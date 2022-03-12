Accident

Three members of a family killed in Savar road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accident
Road accident

Three members of a family were killed and three people injured as a private car collided with a CNG-run auto rickshaw at Dhamrai in Dhaka on Friday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Piara Begum, 45, wife of and her two sons -- Nasib Khan, 20 and Chhoton Khan, 18.

Chhotan Khan's cousin Hridoy and Shamimuzzaman Shamim, a UP member of Ward 4 of Bhararia Union, said the accident occurred at around 8.30pm, leaving a total of six people injured.

Locals rescued the seriously injured passengers of the auto-rickshaw and took them to Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex.

Chhoton Khan was declreded dead at the health complex. Piara Begum and Nasib Khan died while they were being taken to Dhaka for better treatment.

Dhamrai police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Atiqur Rahman said, they collected the CCTV footage of the accident and the victims’ family is preparing to file a case.

“We hope it will be possible to arrest the private car driver and seize the vehicle,” he said.

