Three members of a family killed in Savar road crash

Three members of a family were killed and three people injured as a private car collided with a CNG-run auto rickshaw at Dhamrai in Dhaka on Friday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Piara Begum, 45, wife of and her two sons -- Nasib Khan, 20 and Chhoton Khan, 18.

Chhotan Khan's cousin Hridoy and Shamimuzzaman Shamim, a UP member of Ward 4 of Bhararia Union, said the accident occurred at around 8.30pm, leaving a total of six people injured.