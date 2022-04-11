Three members of a family killed in train accident in Tangail

Three members of a family, including a child, were crushed to death under a train in Hatia area under Kalihati upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Taybul Hossain, 43, son of Hamid Miah of Gartt village in Ghatail, his daughter Tahmina Begum, 24, and eight-month -old grandson Tauhid.