Three members of a family killed in train accident in Tangail

BSS
Tangail
Three members of a family, including a child, were crushed to death under a train in Hatia area under Kalihati upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Taybul Hossain, 43, son of Hamid Miah of Gartt village in Ghatail, his daughter Tahmina Begum, 24, and eight-month -old grandson Tauhid.

Mostafizur Rahman, team leader of Elenga Fire Service and Civil Defense, said Taybul Hossain was returning home with his daughter and grandson from Kalihati upazila. When they reached the Hatia rail crossing area, his auto rickshaw got hit by the Jamalpur Express Train, leaving two dead on the spot and another was seriously injured.

Later, the injured succumbed to his injuries on way to the Tangail General Hospital, he added.

Saiful Islam, in-charge of Tangail Railway Police, said the bodies would be handed over to the families after the legal process.

